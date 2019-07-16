Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s going to be free ice cream Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers and local celebrities will be scooping Kemps Moose Tracks ice cream, raising money for The Salvation Army, event organizers say.
For each scoop served, Kemps will donate $1 to the charity. The goal is to raise $10,000 in four hours, hence the event’s name: The 10,000 Scoop Challenge.
Where can you find the ice cream? On Nicollet Mall, between 7th and 8th streets.
As for the forecast Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s, with isolated storms.
