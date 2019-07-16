MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In an effort to improve public transportation’s speed and reliability, the City of Minneapolis and Metro Transit are partnering on bus lanes for sections of three busy stretches of roads in Minneapolis.
On Tuesday, it was announced that bus lanes will be permanently implemented on Hennepin Avenue, between Franklin Avenue and Lake Street, during peak weekday periods beginning in the fall.
Later this year, bus lanes will also be implemented permanently on southbound Chicago Avenue, from East 28th Street to the Chicago/Lake Transit Center, and “piloted” on Nicollet Avenue, from Lake Street to Franklin Avenue.
The bus lanes will be specially painted and signs will indicate parking restrictions that will be in effect during peak hours.
The bus lane projects are supported by the City’s participation in the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ American Cities Climate Challenge.
Our victory in @BloombergDotOrg‘s American Cities Climate Challenge is paying off today, with our staff presenting on plans to advance the bus-only lanes developed by this partnership. Climate action & increased transit access are key to building a greener, more equitable MPLS.
— Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) July 16, 2019
