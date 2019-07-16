MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two weeks ahead of the second Democratic debate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar has 100 items on a to-do list for her first 100 days as president.

“Bigger than any post-it note on a refrigerator. But it is a list that, when completed, will help those very people who have post-it notes on their refrigerators,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar says her first presidential act will be to rejoin the International Climate Change Agreement President Donald Trump canceled.

Then, she’ll stop Republican efforts to dismantle insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions.

And after that, she’d travel to Canada and Europe to repair international relationships.

Klobuchar sidestepped questions about Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, but called racist tweets about her from President Trump “reprehensible.”

“What the president did, and what he said, was racist. And you gotta call it out when people do that,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar is registering only 1% to 2% in the presidential polls.

She raised $3.9 million this quarter, far below the top tier of Democratic candidates like Mayor Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Like her own Minnesota elections, she’s appealing to moderate Democrats who may have voted Trump.

“And so I think that she’s really trying to make the case that this model can apply to the country as a whole. That she can attract voters, who in the past, have supported President Trump,” Kathryn Pearson, associate professor at the University of Minnesota said.