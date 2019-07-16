MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota man is facing charges after his sister called police, telling officers he burglarized the Dairy Queen where she works, stealing tools as well as boxes of frozen burgers, cheese curds and Dilly Bars.
Jaden Lorentzen, of Stewartville, is charged via summons with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of misdemeanor theft, court documents filed in Olmsted County show.
According to a criminal complaint, Lorentzen’s sister called police on June 30 and told them her sibling burglarized the restaurant on Main Street in Stewartville, where she is employed.
When officers went to Lorentzen’s home and spoke with his mother, she told officers that her son came home that morning and put a number of boxes in the freezer. He was also carrying a sledge hammer and a tool box, she told police.
In an interview with officers, Lorentzen admitted to taking tools and boxes of food from the shed behind restaurant, which was unlocked due to construction. The value of the stolen items was estimated to be about $300, the complaint states.
Lorentzen is summoned to appear in court on Aug. 22. If convicted of the felony burglary charge, he faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
