Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say an arrest in south Minneapolis Monday was not connected to the national crackdown on undocumented immigrants promised by President Donald Trump.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say an arrest in south Minneapolis Monday was not connected to the national crackdown on undocumented immigrants promised by President Donald Trump.
Local ICE officials say a 38-year-old undocumented immigrant from El Salvador was inside a car Monday morning when they stopped him. When he refused orders to surrender, agents shattered a window and removed him from the car.
The activist group Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee posted images of the arrest on Facebook, saying it happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Portland Avenue and 42nd Street.
ICE says the man is now in custody for re-entering the country after being deported in 2009 following a misdemeanor conviction.
As of Monday, the nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants the Trump administration said was coming over the weekend has yet to materialize.
You must log in to post a comment.