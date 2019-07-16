Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Competitive eating phenomenon Joey Chestnut is slated to compete this month at a rib-eating contest in the Twin Cities.
Earlier this month, Chestnut, 35, won Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 12th time. His all-time record in that event, set in 2018, was 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Competitive eating phenomenon Joey Chestnut is slated to compete this month at a rib-eating contest in the Twin Cities.
Major League Eating announced Tuesday the new Minnesota event on its roster, the Great Midwest Rib Fest World Rib-Eating Championship, is scheduled for July 28 at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
Chestnut, the current rib-eating champion (13.76 pounds in 12 minutes) will be the man to beat for the $4,000 prize pool. Other top eaters in the competition include Miki Sudo, Geoffrey Esper and Darron Breeden.
Earlier this month, Chestnut, 35, won Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 12th time. His all-time record in that event, set in 2018, was 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
You must log in to post a comment.