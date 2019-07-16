MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America announced Tuesday a new walk-in clinic will open in November.
The clinic, M Health Fairview, will offer clinical services to employees and visitors, treating minor illnesses and injuries and providing health consultations for those traveling internationally, physicals for schools, sports and summer camps, vaccinations, among others.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to bring Minnesota’s healthcare expertise to one of the state’s most visited destinations,” Badrinath Konety, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, University of Minnesota Physicians and Chief Clinical Officer, M Health Fairview said.
The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays on level 3, East. The clinic is a new brand combining the efforts of Fairview Health Services, the University of Minnesota and University of Minnesota Physicians.
