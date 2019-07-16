



President Donald Trump’s war of words with Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and three other freshman congresswomen of color is escalating.

The U.S. House is expected to vote Tuesday night on a resolution condemning the president’s tweets as racist.

That vote would put Republicans who have been largely silent on the controversy on the hot seat.

Meanwhile, the president has been doubling down on his attacks. Again, he’s taken to Twitter to blast the four congresswomen, known as “The Squad,” demanding to know why Congress is not voting to condemn their actions.

The president also defended his prior tweets.

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

…..Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country. Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

The Four freshman representatives held a news conference Monday to condemn the president.

“He’s launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States of House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color,” Omar said before adding that Trump should be impeached.

WCCO reached out to the three Republican Minnesota members of Congress — Reps. Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber — and have not heard back on how they will vote on the resolution condemning the president.

Rep. Collin Peterson, a conservative Democrat who represents northwestern Minnesota, issued a statement saying: “Leaders should be focused on solving problems and not engaging in divisive attacks.”

Peterson has not said how he will vote on the resolution. In 2016 the president beat Hillary Clinton in his district 61% to 31%. Other Minnesota House Democrats are expected to vote to condemn Trump.