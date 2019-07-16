MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Pine County are asking for the public’s help after a dump truck was stolen from a construction site Monday.
According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Monday evening to the report of a “vehicle prowl” at the Shaffer Contracting construction site office and storage area near State Highway 70 and Interstate 35.
There, an employee said one of the dump trucks was moved and other tools and equipment were rummaged through. The next morning, however, another employee realized that a 2005 Sterling dump truck was missing from the site.
A witness told the sheriff’s office that the truck was seen leaving the site westbound on State Highway 40 from I-35 at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
The dump truck is described as having a red cab, a yellow/orange dump box with dried cement possibly stuck on the rear of that box, with the Shafer Contracting logo on the cab doors.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.
