MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas is suspended for the first three games of the NFL’s 2019 regular season.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced Thomas is suspended for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the suspension stems from a felony marijuana arrest and conviction.

In May, Thomas pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree marijuana charge in Dakota County Court. He was sentenced to 3 years of probation.

“Thomas is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the Vikings’ active roster on Monday, September 23, following the team’s September 22 game vs. Oakland,” the NFL said.

The 23-year-old joined the Vikings as a free agent last year from Jacksonville State University.

