MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Tuesday, heavy rain and flash flooding surprised drivers in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, more rain and isolated storms are in store for the afternoon, and severe weather is expected overnight.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, as 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Since the soil is already saturated in the area, additional heavy rain will lead to significant runoff, weather officials say.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says showers and storms are moving across western Minnesota Wednesday morning and should arrive in the Twin Cities during the afternoon hours.
The bigger threat, however, will come around midnight. Then, severe storms could rumble over the metro area and southern Minnesota into the early morning hours.
Threats include hail, heavy rain and damaging winds. Additionally, the soggy soil could make it easier for trees to be toppled by wind gusts, Brickman says.
Following the storms, temperatures are expected to crank up Friday, when heat indexes could climb upwards of 100 degrees.
However, a slight cooldown appears to be in store for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Humidity will also drop to more comfortable levels.
