MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a home caught fire over the weekend because the grill was too close to the building.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a 72-year-old man was grilling Saturday at his home on the western end of Lake Koronis in Paynesville when flames from the grill’s propane tank nozzle spread to the home’s back wall and deck.
As the fire spread, the man get everyone out of his home and nearby residences.
Paynesville firefighters responded and knocked down the flames.
No one was hurt in the fire.
