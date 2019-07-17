MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officials say a slope failure prompted the closure of a trail and parkway along the Mississippi River near the University of Minnesota Wednesday.
According to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB), it was notified by the University of Minnesota at around 9:30 a.m. of the slope failure along the riverbank next to East River Parkway, which runs along the upper bluff above the slope.
The MPRB says the slope failure occurred between Washington Avenue and Arlington Street.
“Soil and debris sloughed off the upper bank and slid down the slope towards the river. At this time there has been no report of personal injuries or damage to the parkway, vehicles or nearby buildings,” the MPRB said.
The trail that runs along the upper bluff, which is directly adjacent to the slope failure, was damaged and closed. The parkway is also closed while the investigation takes place.
While it’s believed that heavy rain led to the slope failure, the area is going through a “full and thorough assessment.”
Earlier Wednesday, Metro Transit temporarily stopped service on its Green Line due to the mudslide.
