Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You can now travel with your favorite pair of golf clubs without spending a fortune.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You can now travel with your favorite pair of golf clubs without spending a fortune.
Delta Airlines announced Wednesday that it’s eliminating its $150 specialty sports bag fee — allowing customers to check their sporting equipment as part of their standard baggage allowance.
The change went into effect on Wednesday.
Now, Delta passengers can travel with bicycles, scuba gear, surfboards and other large sporting equipment without paying the large fee. Instead, the equipment will be considered as an additional checked bag.
To learn more about Delta baggage fees click here.
You must log in to post a comment.