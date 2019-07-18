Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta says naloxone, a drug used to treat overdoses, will be available in emergency medical kits on flights beginning this fall.
The decision comes after a passenger tweeted that a man died aboard a Delta flight on Saturday. According to the tweet, the man reportedly overdosed on the flight, “needle in arm he passed out in bathroom.”
According to CNN, Delta did not provide details about the incident due to privacy concerns, but the airline said there was a medical emergency aboard the flight.
In March, Delta said it was already in the process of updating its medical kits with the medicine. The airline will join United, Frontier and Alaska Airlines in carrying naloxone on board.
Last year, the Association of Flight Attendants called for the Federal Aviation Administration to include naloxone nasal spray to respond to onboard opioid overdoses.
