MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Prepare to beat the heat, it’s about to get steamy in Minnesota.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. It’s slated to take effect at noon Thursday and last through Friday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s, and Matt Brickman says the humidity will feel “oppressive,” near tropical.
The combination of high temps and thick humidity will make it feel between 95 and 105 degrees outside.
Friday looks a little toasty. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/HySwRy0RJo
— Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) July 18, 2019
Weather officials advise those venturing out of air conditioned spaces to drink plenty of water and limit their time outside.
With the heat will come a chance of pop-up storms. According to Brickman, such storms are extremely difficult to predict. Still, weather officials say southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will be under a slight risk of severe weather Thursday evening.
The good news is: The heat won’t last all weekend.
Saturday is expected to bring a significant drop in temperatures and humidity. The more pleasant weather looks to last well into the workweek.
