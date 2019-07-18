MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was injured after a school bus driver suffered an apparent medical situation, requiring a Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Department squad car to maneuver the bus to a safe halt.

The incident happened Wednesday about two miles west of Granite Falls along Highway 212, after authorities were alerted that the bus had crashed into vehicles in Granite Falls.

The sheriff’s department says that the bus was seen driving down the wrong side of the road at about 40 miles per hour.

Deputy Sheriff Eric Diekmann passed the bus from behind and turned on emergency lights to alert those driving in the opposite direction. From there, Diekmann was able to force the bus to a stop by nudging the squad up to the bus’s front bumper, and applying the squad car’s brakes.

Greg Meyer, a Granite Falls firefighter, got into the bus and put it in park; he had seen the initial crash in Granite Falls and drove in front of the bus as well with his lights on.

“His selfless actions made this very dangerous situation come to an end with nobody getting injured,” the sheriff’s department said.

The bus driver was identified as 70-year-old Brian Fuller. His condition at this time is not known.

There were no students aboard the bus at the time of the incident.