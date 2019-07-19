MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Breaking Bread Café, a popular, social justice-focused restaurant in North Minneapolis, is pausing food service.
Appetite for Change, the nonprofit that oversees Breaking Bread, announced Friday that food service at the West Broadway Avenue eatery is being put on hold so that adjustments can be made to the restaurant’s operations.
“In order to ensure that we are able to offer these services well into the future, this short term pause in service is necessary,” Appetite for Change wrote in a statement. “During that time we will be planning and thoughtfully engaging our stakeholders in a process to improve our service, operations, and offerings.”
Appetite for Change is a Minneapolis-based organization focused on creating jobs, improving health and providing hope to the city’s northside. It depends on donations for its operations.
Breaking Bread is a unique restaurant, offering from-scratch, affordable cooking and jobs to at-risk youth in the community.
While food service will be on pause for the near future, the catering service will be operating, and the kitchen will still be open for other groups to rent.
