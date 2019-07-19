MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety have identified the two officers involved in a shooting Sunday in Woodbury.
Woodbury Police Officers Brian Cline and Brett Roddy were called to the 7000 block of Highpoint Road at about 11:40 a.m. on a report of a man who told a Washington County Sheriff’s office dispatcher he was suicidal, and wanted law enforcement to “come kill me.”
Soon after arriving, officers say the man came out of the residence and “took a shooting stance,” according to the sheriff’s office. Officer Roddy fired a beanbag round at the man. Cline then fired a round from a handgun, striking the man. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was treated from non-life threatening injuries.
Neither Cline nor Roddy were injured in the altercation. Cline is a 17-year law enforcement veteran, and Roddy has 11 years of experience.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.