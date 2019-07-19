SEVERE WEATHER:Click here for the latest updates.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota Department Of Public Safety, Officer-Involved Shooting, Woodbury, Woodbury Police


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety have identified the two officers involved in a shooting Sunday in Woodbury.

Woodbury Police Officers Brian Cline and Brett Roddy were called to the 7000 block of Highpoint Road at about 11:40 a.m. on a report of a man who told a Washington County Sheriff’s office dispatcher he was suicidal, and wanted law enforcement to “come kill me.”

Soon after arriving, officers say the man came out of the residence and “took a shooting stance,” according to the sheriff’s office. Officer Roddy fired a beanbag round at the man. Cline then fired a round from a handgun, striking the man. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was treated from non-life threatening injuries.

Neither Cline nor Roddy were injured in the altercation. Cline is a 17-year law enforcement veteran, and Roddy has 11 years of experience.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.