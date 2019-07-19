



Friday is shaping up to be one of the hottest days of the year.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for nearly all of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. The warning is slated to last until 10 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s in the afternoon and the humidity will be “oppressive,” with dew points in the upper 70s. The heat-humidity combination will make it feel like 100-110 degrees outside.

Weather officials advise those planning to be outside to drink plenty of water and to take breaks in air-conditioned spaces.

Just north of the warning area, several counties in central Minnesota are under a heat advisory. In those areas, heat indices will be between 95 and 105 degrees.

With the heat will come a chance of severe storms in the afternoon and evening, as the atmosphere will be charged and full of moisture.

The @NWSSPC has updated the thunderstorm outlook for today to indicate a moderate risk of severe storms for much of the area. Please be sure to monitor forecasts through the day, and take action should watches or warnings be issued later today. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/iQYd2SofOq — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 19, 2019

The National Weather Service says central Minnesota, from St. Cloud to the St. Croix River Valley, is under a moderate risk of severe weather. Threats include hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain.

A wider area of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, is under an enhanced risk of severe weather. The rest of the state is under a slight or marginal risk of severe storms.

As the storms rumble over Minnesota, temperatures will fall. The rest of the weekend looks to have highs in the 70s, with more comfortable dew points.

