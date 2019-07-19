MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old man was sentenced to a year in jail Friday morning for his role in a distracted driving death on Highway 36 last year.
Samuel Wayne Hicks issued a brief apology to the victims family before he was led off to jail. He was the driver of a semi tractor truck that rear-ended college professor 54-year-old Robert Bursick in February 2018.
Bursick, whose car was stopped at a light on Highway 36, was killed instantly.
WCCO’s Bill Hudson reported tears and frustration were very apparent in court, as seven family members — including Bursick’s widow — read their emotional impact statements. Each of them spoke about his great character as a father, college professor, greenhouse owner, brother and son.
Hicks admitted he was looking at his cellphone at the time, checking out a house on Zillow.
Judge Greg Galler denied a request to have a week to say goodbye to his two kids before heading off to jail for 365 days.
Hicks will also be on probation for 10 years and have to participate with the state patrol in its distracted driving campaigns.
You must log in to post a comment.