MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 46-year-old man was taken to a Mille Lacs hospital after the jet ski he was on exploded on Holt Lake near Garrison Friday morning.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the lake at about 10:25 a.m. after witnesses say they saw the man try to start up the jet ski, and then it exploded — throwing him into the air.
The victim was wearing a life jacket and was able to swim to a dock, then witnesses were able to help him back to shore. The extent of his injuries is not known.
The sheriff’s office says gasoline fumes likely ignited the jet ski. The incident is still under investigation.
