MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Many Minnesotans experienced another day of severe weather Saturday – including thunderstorms, flash flooding and dangerously-strong winds – but skies are beginning to quiet.
Temperatures on Saturday were quite a bit different from Friday as well, with a high of 75 in the Twin Cities. On Friday, high temperatures were in the triple digits when factoring in the feels-like temperature. Eighty-four degrees is the average high this time of year.
A compact cluster of thunderstorms rolled eastward across central Minnesota from late Saturday morning through the early afternoon. After this rocky Saturday, Sunday through mid-week is shaping up to be quiet and comfortable.
Severe storms rolled through central Minnesota Friday amid a second-straight day of near-tropical humidity. A round of powerful thunderstorms developed in the late afternoon, producing damaging winds, hail as large as baseballs and heavy rain. There were also tornado watches and warnings issued.
Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday with a high temperature topping out at 78 degrees in the Twin Cities. Though a shower or two cannot be ruled out for Sunday evening, Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says any showers will be isolated. Most of the state should remain dry.
Much of the week ahead will be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures that begin to climb back into the 80s. There is another chance for rain as we head into Friday.
