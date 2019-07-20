Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of westbound Interstate 494 was closed for several hours near South St. Paul Saturday morning after an accident involving a semi truck full of potatoes.
Westbound Highway 494 at Hardman Avenue near South St Paul is closed due to a lost load of potatoes. The highway will be closed for a significant period of time. Find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/3jpYobOSFu
— State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) July 20, 2019
The crash happened at Hardman Avenue just after 8 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
That section of interstate was finally reopened at about 12:15 p.m. It is not clear how many spuds were lost in the crash.
