MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say officers made a “gut-wrenching discovery” Friday night in the South Frogtown neighborhood.
A 911 call came in just before 9:30 p.m. to report a mother had not picked up her children from daycare, and she was not answering the door of her house on the 500 block of Charles Avenue. Officers arrived to find the woman, who they described as “gravely injured.” She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also found two children in the home, who were not hurt.
“We have investigators out there, we’ll be knocking on doors, canvassing the area, processing the house for any kind of evidence or anything that may tell us who did this, and why someone would do something so unthinkable,” said St. Paul Police Public Information Officer Steve Linders.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine the woman’s cause of death. She has not been identified by investigators.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the St. Paul Police Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.