MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city’s north side Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Plymouth Avenue North in Minneapolis just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they administered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived.

The man was transported to HCMC, where he later died from his injuries.

The man’s identity will be released pending an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

