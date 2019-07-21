



– A week after attacking four congresswomen of color on Twitter, President Donald Trump lashed out again.

Sunday morning, he tweeted, “I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is one of the four congresswomen targeted in the Twitter attacks. The women are now known as “the Squad.”

On Sunday, Omar was part of a panel in Minneapolis that focused on diversity in the tech industry as part of the city’s first Black Business Week. This was the second official event she’s had in three days after a Medicare Town Hall on Thursday. Despite the distraction of the Tweets from the President, she’s going on business as usual.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey introduced Rep. Omar ahead of Sunday’s event and addressed the Twitter attacks against Omar and the Squad.

“Let’s just call it what it is: Racism. And right now it feels really good to have her here,” Frey said.

But Rep. Omar did not address Trump’s latest tweet as she spoke as part of a panel. She did comment on the need to push through inequalities in the workplace.

“Racism is fatiguing. It exists so that it stops us from working and having hope to look, to have something to look forward to, and oftentimes we lose sight of the fact that we are undoing systems of oppression,” Omar said.

She also stopped by Open Streets in Minneapolis Sunday, playing a game of pickup soccer. Meanwhile, President Trump was defending himself again on Saturday after his supporters chanted “Send her back!” at a rally last week referring to Rep. Omar.

“These women have said horrible things about our country and the people of our country,” Trump said.

We did reach out to Rep. Omar, but she did not comment on the President’s latest tweet. However, she did retweet a response from one of her fellow squad members that focused on things like the economy, student loans and health care.