MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s been a week since Temi Fagbenle returned to the Minnesota Lynx. She helped Great Britain reach fourth place in the International Basketball Federation’s EuroBasket tournament.

Now, she’s readjusting to playing with the Lynx.

For a competitor like Fagbenle, you wouldn’t think fourth place in a basketball tournament is something to celebrate. You’d be wrong.

“Our goal was to qualify for the Olympic qualifiers, and we did that and then some. After we achieved that first goal, it was just like ‘let’s just go as far as we can,'” Fagbenle said. “At the end, we kind of fatigued and the people who were playing the most minutes were just, it was a tough ride, but we fought all the way to the end. It was such a fun experience. I really had so much fun there.”

After helping Great Britain reach that point, she’s adapting again to her WNBA team.

“I’m very happy for Cheryl, planning it this way that I come into training camp, get a feel for the team, get a feel for the plays, so I’m not completely lost when I come back, and that’s exactly what it’s been,” Fagbenle said. “I don’t feel too lost. I feel just a little bit lost, but I think I’m going to pick it up pretty quickly.”

“I have a different role there, I have a different role here, and just knowing what to do to be the best for the team. That’s a challenge in itself, switching that mentality. I’m up for a challenge always, so I’m very excited,” Fagbenle added.

That means taking on a bigger role this year, especially with injuries on the roster.

“In the years prior being on the Lynx, I was not a go-to, obviously, so I’ve never been in this experience before,” Fagbenle said.

But she can handle it.

“Let’s go. I’m ready to go,” Fagbenle said.

The Lynx face the Las Vegas Aces Sunday. They’ll host the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.