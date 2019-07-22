  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cesar Pelli, Minneapolis Central Library, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who designed a couple of iconic downtown Minneapolis buildings has died.

Cesar Pelli was the architect behind Wells Fargo Center, the 57-story highrise that stands between IDS Center and Capella Tower. It was completed in the late 1980s, and is being sold for $315 million to a Connecticut investor.

Pelli also designed the Minneapolis Central Library, which was completed in 2006 and houses the largest collection of items in the Hennepin County library system.

Pelli is best known for the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, among the world’s tallest buildings.

The Argentine-American architect died peacefully at his home in Connecticut. He was 92.

Comments