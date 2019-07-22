Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 19-year-old St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday in Waite Park.
Officers responded to the 200 block of 13th Avenue North just after 1 p.m. on a gunshot complaint. There, they found the victim with a bullet wound to his head. The man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Police say they have a 16-year-old suspect in custody at this time, and there is no safety concern to the public.
The shooting investigation is ongoing. No one else was injured.
You must log in to post a comment.