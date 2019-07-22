Temi Ogunrinde, Former Gophers Hammer Thrower, Sets Sights On OlympicsThough Temi Ogunrinde was born in Minnesota, she's training to try and earn a spot on the Nigerian national team for next summer's Olympics. For her, the pursuit is bigger than sports. It's personal.

Kepler's Single Gives Twins Walk-Off Win Over AthleticsAfter watching the Oakland Athletics stage a late rally to take the lead for the third straight game, it might have been easy for the Minnesota Twins to get frustrated. Instead, they got back to work and Max Kepler came up with another huge hit.

Temi Fagbenle Prepares For Bigger Role With Minnesota LynxIt's been a week since Temi Fagbenle returned to the Minnesota Lynx. She helped Great Britain reach fourth place in the International Basketball Federation's EuroBasket tournament. Now, she's adapting again to her WNBA team.

'Feels Like Peace': Wisconsin's Lucas Jundt Finds Passion In RunningLucas Jundt of Kenosha, Wisconsin, would tell you it's hard to describe just how incredible it is to be able to run a race when you don't have legs.