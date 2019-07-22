Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When someone you care about is stressed out, you want to give them some support to help out. Now, a new study is looking at how to approach the situation.
According to research from Baylor University, it may be better to keep on the quiet side.
The researchers say avoiding criticism and negativity, and just being quiet, may be more helpful than trying to be encouraging or positive.
Researchers say negative gestures usually trigger more intense and immediate responses compared to positive gestures.
Study author Dr. Keith Sanford says when people face stressful life events, they’re especially sensitive to negative behavior, and they’re less sensitive to positive behavior.
