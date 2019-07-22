MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On all nice days, you can find Barbara Farrell among the roses. As a retiree, she frequents Lake Harriet Rose Garden, strolling the rows of flowers while free of shoes and stress.

“It just feels good not wearing them, so I don’t,” said Farrell.

Not everyone has the luxury to ‘stop and smell the roses,’ but Barbara recommends making time for self-care a priority on days when Minnesota weather is sunny, warm and no humidity.

“You don’t have to come here every day like I do, but you should try to every once and a while, not go shopping, not go out to eat, just come to someplace pretty,” said Farrell.

This garden seems to be a magnet for those seeking tranquility because neighbors Hayden Cameron and Otto Bijnagge found a place near the rose garden to hang up their hammocks and eat lunch horizontally.

“I mean the shade is perfect, you can see the beautiful flowers and the lake is right there,” said Cameroln, “I’m usually really stressed during school and I sometimes have to just think about how nice it is to have very little responsibility and relax out in the sun.”

Down the shoreline, the North Lake Harriet Beach is busy with people enjoying the weather. Many are taking advantage of the open beaches on Lake Harriet, since all three of the beaches on Bde Maka Ska are closed right now due to high e-coli levels. Bde Maka Ska was tested again Monday morning and the results will be known Tuesday by 3 p.m. If the e-coli levels are safe, the beaches will re-open immediately.