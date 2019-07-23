Comments
FAIRFAX, Iowa (AP) — Linn County authorities identified a teen killed when a lawn mower he was operating overturned, pinning him beneath.
Authorities say 17-year-old Alexander Wade Prochaska, of Cedar Rapids, died in the accident.
First responders were sent around 8:20 p.m. Monday to a site about a 1 mile east of Fairfax. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says Prochaska was trapped under the mower, which had overturned while he was trying to mow a ditch.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
