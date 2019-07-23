  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An ICE inmate is back in custody after escaping the Freeborn County Jail Monday.

According to a report from CBS affiliate KIMT, Victor Nava-Urioste was being held on an ICE detainer when he was seen on surveillance video leaving the Freeborn County Government Center around noon Monday.

Nava-Urioste, 26, escaped through a jail door that was believed to be locked, but was unlatched. Authorities discovered that he was missing around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say the Albert Lea Police Department took a complaint of a stolen vehicle at 2 p.m. Monday with a suspect description similar to Nava-Urioste.

Authorities confirmed to KIMT Tuesday afternoon that he is back in custody. More information is expected.

