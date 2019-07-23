Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An ICE inmate is back in custody after escaping the Freeborn County Jail Monday.
Authorities confirmed to KIMT Tuesday afternoon that he is back in custody. More information is expected.
(credit: Freeborn County Jail)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An ICE inmate is back in custody after escaping the Freeborn County Jail Monday.
According to a report from CBS affiliate KIMT, Victor Nava-Urioste was being held on an ICE detainer when he was seen on surveillance video leaving the Freeborn County Government Center around noon Monday.
Nava-Urioste, 26, escaped through a jail door that was believed to be locked, but was unlatched. Authorities discovered that he was missing around 5:30 p.m.
Authorities say the Albert Lea Police Department took a complaint of a stolen vehicle at 2 p.m. Monday with a suspect description similar to Nava-Urioste.
Authorities confirmed to KIMT Tuesday afternoon that he is back in custody. More information is expected.
You must log in to post a comment.