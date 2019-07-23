Filed Under:Bridge Collapse, North Dakota


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A historic bridge in North Dakota collapsed Monday after an overweight semi tried to cross it, causing it to buckle and fall into the river.

(credit: Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office)

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says the 3rd Avenue bridge over the Goose River, just southwest of Northwood, was destroyed. The 113-year-old bridge was on the National Registrar of Historic Places, and will cost up to $1 million to replace.

The driver of the semi was unharmed, as the cab had crossed the bridge before it buckled. He was cited $11,400 for his truck being overweight on the weight-restricted bridge.

The sheriff’s office says 3rd Avenue is closed in the area where the bridge collapsed.

