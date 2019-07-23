MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul’s Planning and Economic Director Bruce Corrie has resigned from his position due to family commitments.
Deputy Mayor Jamie Tincher sent an email to city leaders informing them of Corrie’s expedited planned exit.
Tincher says Dr. Corrie was planning on transitioning back to the role of Associate Vice President and Professor of Economics at Concordia University on Aug. 15, 2019.
“This week, family commitments are unexpectedly requiring Dr. Corrie to travel to India,” Tincher said.
Tincher says Deputy Director Kristin Guild will serve as Acting Director.
Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement Tuesday:
“Dr. Corrie’s focus on inclusive development has opened an exciting path for equitable economic growth in Saint Paul,” Carter said. “I deeply appreciate his leadership and look forward to continuing this work together as he returns to academia.”
