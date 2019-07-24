MUELLER TESTIFIES:The Fmr. Special Counsel Is Being Questioned By Congress Right Now. Watch Live.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota United announced they’ll partner with U.S. Soccer to host the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup champions at Allianz Field in September.

The world champion team will take on Portugal Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. The game in St. Paul is part of the team’s 2019 USWNT Victory Tour, which begins Aug. 3 in California.

Season ticket holders will have access to a presale tickets Friday at 10 a.m., through Sunday at 8 p.m. Minnesota United newsletter subscribers will also have access to presale tickets beginning Monday.

Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, July 31 through ussoccer.com.

