ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota United announced they’ll partner with U.S. Soccer to host the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup champions at Allianz Field in September.
The world champion team will take on Portugal Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. The game in St. Paul is part of the team’s 2019 USWNT Victory Tour, which begins Aug. 3 in California.
LFG
📍 @allianzfield
🇺🇸 @USWNT
📅 9.03
⌚️ 7 p.m. CT
📺 ESPN2
More » https://t.co/O2Hvc860RV pic.twitter.com/QJHHPmrXYV
— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 24, 2019
Season ticket holders will have access to a presale tickets Friday at 10 a.m., through Sunday at 8 p.m. Minnesota United newsletter subscribers will also have access to presale tickets beginning Monday.
Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, July 31 through ussoccer.com.
You must log in to post a comment.