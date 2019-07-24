Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A bicyclist died Tuesday night in north Minneapolis after running a stop sign and being hit by a car.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the collision happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Dowling and Humboldt avenues.
A cyclist going north on Humboldt failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a car, which was going west on Dowling, police say.
The car’s driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Police say neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The cyclist, a man, died at the scene. His identity will be released the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Another cyclist was at the scene. They were not hurt.
