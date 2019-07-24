Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plans have been abandoned for a controversial 800-space parking ramp in the North Loop are of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plans have been abandoned for a controversial 800-space parking ramp in the North Loop are of Minneapolis.
According to the Star Tribune, the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis announced its decision to abandon plans for the parking ramp Wednesday morning.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said the bank will be using the next couple months to review options “to meet the needs of our 1,200 staff and numerous visitors.”
The Federal Reserve wanted to build the ramp behind The Bachelor Farmer restaurant that would be five stories tall with 800 spaces.
Earlier in July, the Minneapolis Planning Commission voted to deny the plan. There was also a grassroots effort to stop it from being built.
Organizers say the ramp would bring too many cars to the area, which could be a problem for pedestrians and bikers.
You must log in to post a comment.