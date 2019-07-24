MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Volunteers are needed to help clean up debris after a storm caused major damage in Barron County, Wisconsin last week.
Barron County officials say volunteers can sign up on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Barron County Justice Center.
“Volunteers must check in at our volunteer reception site. By checking in volunteers receive liability coverage. Every hour volunteered provides financial relief to local towns. Volunteers will be driving to work sites,” Barron County said in a statement.
Volunteers must bring a picture ID, wear closed toe shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirts, safety glasses and work gloves.
“Volunteers should bring their own bag lunch. Bug spray and sunscreen are recommended,” Barron County said.
Anyone who received damage in the storm and would like to request assistance is asked to call 211.
For more information on volunteering, click here.
