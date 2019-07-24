MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve reached the mid-point of the summer, and plenty of people are out taking advantage of it. The 80th annual Minneapolis Aquatennial is underway.
There are plenty of activities residents can expect in the ensuing days, in addition to the annual parade. And we’ll have close to perfect weather for all of the free, outdoor Aquatennial events this week.
The Torchlight 5K run begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and follows the parade route down 2nd Avenue. Then it turns along West River Parkway to finish at Boom Island.
After that, the Torchlight Parade begins at 8:30, promising “great floats, displays and bands march(ing) through the heart of Downtown Minneapolis.”
On Thursday, the Twin Cities River Rats will perform on the Mississippi River at 7 p.m.
And on Saturday, you can visit the Loring Park Art Festival or try canoeing or yoga along the Mississippi.
Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, head to West River Parkway to check out a big pre-fireworks party. There will be a ferris wheel, live music, food trucks, a craft market and more.
Then the Aquatennial ends with a bang — the annual fireworks show at 10 p.m.
