MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new law in Minnesota will soon ban e-cigarettes and vapes in most indoor workplaces and public places.
Beginning August 1, vaping will have the same rules as traditional cigarettes, no longer allowing them in restaurants, bars, offices and other public spaces.
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said the new law underscores the fact that e-cigarettes are a health concern.
“This policy change is good news for current and future generations of Minnesotans,” Malcolm said. “By limiting the use of these products in public places, we protect people from exposure to harmful chemicals and send a message to kids and teens that e-cigarette use is not a healthy behavior.”
The law is part of the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.
Currently, at least 25 counties and 31 cities in Minnesota already include e-cigarettes in their no-smoking areas.
