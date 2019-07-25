



— WCCO-TV’s summer road trip is kicking off Thursday, and we’re visiting some of our favorite lake cities across the state. This week, Amelia Santaniello and Mike Max made the drive to Winona.

Many people think of Winona as a river town, and it is, but don’t forget Lake Winona, which is located just a few blocks from downtown.

The drive down from the cities takes about as long as it takes to get to Duluth if you head the other direction, and just about the whole trip down Highway 61 is stunning.

Once you’re here, you’ll be welcomed to a city of about 27,000 people. They live a culture that embraces the water around them — both the river and the lakes. One thing you don’t find many other places are the towering bluffs carved by the Mississippi.

Winona is small enough to have the feel of a small town, but big enough to have all the amenities of a larger city. And the outdoor recreation is tough to beat anywhere in Minnesota.

One of the best ways to enjoy Winona is on the water on Lake Winona. It’s very similar to the lakes in Minneapolis, with walking and biking trails around the lake – and even a band shell for city concerts. You can rent canoes, paddleboards, skateboards, hammocks, and just about anything to enjoy the water on a perfect day like Thursday.

We often talk about the places to explore during our Goin’ to the Lake trips, but we don’t often think about the tools we use to get out there. Some cousins here in Winona are doing just that with their businesses — Pillbox Bat Company and the Sanborn Canoe Company.

