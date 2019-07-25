Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 63-year-old man died Wednesday when his vehicle left the roadway and struck four unoccupied vehicles in Winona.
Dean Thomas Pederson, of Texas, was traveling southbound on Highway 61 just before 2 p.m. when his car left the roadway, crossed over Service Drive and entered a parking lot when it struck an unoccupied vehicle. The car then crossed over Orrin Street and entered another parking lot, striking three more unoccupied vehicles.
Pederson was ejected from his car. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
