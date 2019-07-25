Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident Wednesday night in Maple Grove.
Maple Grove police say officers responded around 8 p.m. to the home on the 660 block of Eagle Lake Drive on a report of an unconscious person. Inside, they found the two victims.
Emergency crews brought them to a nearby hospital, where the woman died.
Police say another man was arrested at the scene. No details were given as to what happened in the home.
On Thursday morning, investigators could be seen at the home gathering evidence. Police say there is no threat to the public.
