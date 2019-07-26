Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says he is not going to run against Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th District.
The entrepreneur told the hosts on Fox and Friends on Friday that while he “would love to run” against the congresswoman, he can’t give up his current platform.
Still, he vowed to help President Donald Trump turn Minnesota “completely red.”
