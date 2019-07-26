MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of six Girl Scouts are trapped in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area after a severe storm ripped through the area Friday night.
KBJR 6 in Duluth reports the girls were camping on an island in Knife Lake near the Canadian border when they were struck by lightning. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad says all six girls “experienced the strike,” but two of them were hurt more than the others.
Rescue crews are searching for the girls Friday night, and an emergency operation center has been set up.