MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of nine Girl Scouts who experienced a lightning strike in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area during a Friday night storm have been rescued.
The St. Louis County Rescue Squad says two members of the group, who were camping on an island in Knife Lake near the Canadian border, were injured by the lightning strike.
Rescue crews reached the group and got them to Moose Landing just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Motorboats were used to get crews to the first portage point, and then rescuers used canoes the rest of the way to retrieve the group.
The extent of the girls’ injuries has not been released, but law enforcement say all group members were “alert and able to move without assistance.”
