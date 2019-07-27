Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing boater Terry Woeltge continues Saturday on Lake Pepin, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s office.
Woeltge, 69, went overboard Thursday afternoon. A fellow passenger saw him fall into the water and said he didn’t resurface.
The sheriff says Woeltge wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
