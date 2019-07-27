  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Pepin, Local TV, Terry Woeltge, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing boater Terry Woeltge continues Saturday on Lake Pepin, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s office.

Woeltge, 69, went overboard Thursday afternoon. A fellow passenger saw him fall into the water and said he didn’t resurface.

The sheriff says Woeltge wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Comments