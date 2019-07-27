Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family is asking for help after a severe storm damaged their barn and farm buildings last week. The Comstock, Wisconsin farm– located about 85 miles northeast of the Twin Cities– was hit by hurricane-strength winds during the storm.
The Jensen family’s cows are staying at their neighbor’s farms, the family says on their GoFundMe page. The family is asking for donations to help cover the rent of their second farm and to feed their displaced cows and calves.
